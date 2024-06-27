SANRAL Commences Major Road Maintenance Contracts in N Cape, Promising Local Job Creation

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 27-06-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 18:30 IST
  • South Africa

The South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (SANRAL) has announced the commencement of two new Routine Road Maintenance (RRM) contracts in the John Taolo Gaetsewe (JTG) District of the Northern Cape, which are expected to bring significant economic benefits to the region over the next five years.

Rudi Joubert, SANRAL Project Manager, highlighted the extensive opportunities these contracts present during a recent stakeholder engagement session with small business owners in Mothibistad, near Kuruman. He emphasized that the projects will not only focus on road maintenance along the N14 but also offer substantial prospects for subcontracting, local labor employment, skills development, training, and enterprise growth.

"The scope of work includes grass cutting, removal of alien vegetation, cleaning of culverts, clearing litter at rest areas, and maintaining cleanliness of road reserves and fences," explained Joubert.

The first project spans approximately 250 kilometers from Olifantshoek to the North West border. The second project starts between Danielskuil and Kuruman, extending through Kuruman, Hotazel, and continuing to the Botswana border.

"These projects are dedicated to RRM, ensuring the longevity and quality of the road infrastructure. Any potholes will be promptly repaired, and cracks will be sealed to maintain road safety and usability," Joubert assured.

Local small, medium, and micro enterprises (SMMEs) are encouraged to prepare for subcontracting opportunities that will arise throughout these projects.

SANRAL's initiative is expected to not only enhance road infrastructure but also stimulate local economic growth through sustainable job creation and community development initiatives in the Northern Cape.

