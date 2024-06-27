Left Menu

SEBI Proposes Sweeping Overhaul of Disclosure and Compliance Norms for Listed Firms

SEBI has proposed significant changes to disclosure and compliance norms for listed firms, including extended timelines for litigation disclosures and permanent virtual shareholder meetings. These recommendations, based on an expert committee's report, aim to ease business practices and reduce compliance burdens while ensuring investor protection.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2024 18:39 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 18:39 IST
SEBI Proposes Sweeping Overhaul of Disclosure and Compliance Norms for Listed Firms
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Thursday unveiled a set of comprehensive proposals aimed at revamping disclosure and compliance practices for listed firms. Among the key changes are extended timelines for disclosing litigations or claims and the permanent adoption of virtual or hybrid shareholder meetings.

The proposals came from an expert committee chaired by former SEBI Whole-Time Member SK Mohanty and are designed to streamline business operations while balancing the need for investor protection.

SEBI has opened these recommendations for public comment until July 17, emphasizing the importance of feedback for finalizing these sweeping reforms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
3
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024