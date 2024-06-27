UP govt launches revitalization plan for Lucknow's Janeshwar Mishra Park

The Yogi Adityanath government has launched a comprehensive revitalization effort for Janeshwar Mishra Park in the state capital, Lucknow. In alignment with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has initiated plans for the development of a dedicated sports arena within the park. The action plan outlines a budget of Rs 10.16 crore for the completion of all development works.

Located in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar Extension Scheme Part-1A, Janeshwar Mishra Park has long lacked a specialised sports arena, a gap keenly felt by visitors. In response, the Yogi government has meticulously crafted a detailed action plan aimed at enhancing the park's amenities. One of the unique aspects of the development works at Janeshwar Mishra Park is the integration of sports amenities. The amenities will include cricket and football grounds, along with volleyball and tennis courts.

All construction will adhere to environmental protection standards and other crucial guidelines, with a dedicated monitoring mechanism in place to uphold the high quality of every structure. To expedite the development of the sports zone in Janeshwar Mishra Park, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has initiated a two-bid process.

This process aims to select an agency that will oversee and execute all related construction activities. The chosen agency will collaborate closely with LDA officials to ensure adherence to all standards, including deadlines and quality benchmarks. Upon allocation of the project, the agency will strive to complete all development tasks within a targeted timeframe of 9 months.

Spread across approximately 376 acres at a cost of Rs 168 crore, Janeshwar Mishra Park boasts modern amenities but has been lacking in a dedicated sports arena for hosting events. In line with the vision of the Yogi government, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has embarked on constructing a sizable sports arena to address this gap.

Once completed by the LDA, this initiative will provide residents of Lucknow and visitors from across India and beyond with opportunities to participate in various sports events. The development will pave the way for regular sporting activities, enriching the park's reputation and popularity. All planned sports facilities will feature state-of-the-art amenities, including modern sprinkler systems, lighting, and other essentials. (ANI)

