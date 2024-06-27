Left Menu

UP govt launches revitalization plan for Lucknow's Janeshwar Mishra Park

In alignment with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has initiated plans for the development of a dedicated sports arena within the park. The action plan outlines a budget of Rs 10.16 crore for the completion of all development works.

ANI | Updated: 27-06-2024 19:29 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 19:29 IST
UP govt launches revitalization plan for Lucknow's Janeshwar Mishra Park
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Yogi Adityanath government has launched a comprehensive revitalization effort for Janeshwar Mishra Park in the state capital, Lucknow. In alignment with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has initiated plans for the development of a dedicated sports arena within the park. The action plan outlines a budget of Rs 10.16 crore for the completion of all development works.

Located in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar Extension Scheme Part-1A, Janeshwar Mishra Park has long lacked a specialised sports arena, a gap keenly felt by visitors. In response, the Yogi government has meticulously crafted a detailed action plan aimed at enhancing the park's amenities. One of the unique aspects of the development works at Janeshwar Mishra Park is the integration of sports amenities. The amenities will include cricket and football grounds, along with volleyball and tennis courts.

All construction will adhere to environmental protection standards and other crucial guidelines, with a dedicated monitoring mechanism in place to uphold the high quality of every structure. To expedite the development of the sports zone in Janeshwar Mishra Park, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has initiated a two-bid process.

This process aims to select an agency that will oversee and execute all related construction activities. The chosen agency will collaborate closely with LDA officials to ensure adherence to all standards, including deadlines and quality benchmarks. Upon allocation of the project, the agency will strive to complete all development tasks within a targeted timeframe of 9 months.

Spread across approximately 376 acres at a cost of Rs 168 crore, Janeshwar Mishra Park boasts modern amenities but has been lacking in a dedicated sports arena for hosting events. In line with the vision of the Yogi government, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has embarked on constructing a sizable sports arena to address this gap.

Once completed by the LDA, this initiative will provide residents of Lucknow and visitors from across India and beyond with opportunities to participate in various sports events. The development will pave the way for regular sporting activities, enriching the park's reputation and popularity. All planned sports facilities will feature state-of-the-art amenities, including modern sprinkler systems, lighting, and other essentials. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
3
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024