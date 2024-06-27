Left Menu

SEBI Tightens Entry And Exit Norms For Stocks In Derivative Segment

Capital markets regulator SEBI has approved stricter norms for entry and exit of individual stocks in the derivatives segment. The revised regulations aim to ensure market development, investor protection, and risk management. This step intends to remove stocks with low turnover from the F&O segment.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2024 20:16 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 20:16 IST
SEBI Tightens Entry And Exit Norms For Stocks In Derivative Segment
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to enhance market integrity, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Thursday ratified stricter norms governing the entry and exit of individual stocks in the derivatives segment. The updated guidelines aim to facilitate market development, ensure robust investor protection, and manage associated risks.

Addressing the media post-board meeting, SEBI Chief Madhabi Puri Buch announced the formation of an expert group to scrutinize the Futures & Options (F&O) category. This committee is tasked with evaluating market growth, investor safety, and risk factors, and will subsequently submit its findings to the secondary market advisory committee.

'The board's decision is intended to foster a vibrant securities market ecosystem with apt regulation and investor safeguards,' stated the regulator. Outlining the revised criteria, SEBI seeks to expel stocks with consistently low turnover from the F&O segment, propelling a more liquid and robust market environment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
3
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024