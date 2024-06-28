Left Menu

Roof collapses at Terminal 1 of Delhi Airport

Several cars enshrouded after a roof collapsed at Terminal-1 of Delhi airport, said a fire official on Friday.

Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Several cars enshrouded after a roof collapsed at Terminal-1 of Delhi airport, said a fire official on Friday. Upon receiving the information, around three fire tenders rushed to the spot.

"Around 5.30 am, we received a call regarding a roof collapse at Terminal-1 of Delhi airport. Three fire engines have been rushed to the spot," says an official from Delhi Fire Services. Further details are awaited.

The incident occurred when Delhi-NCR was hit by a spell of heavy rains on Friday. Meanwhile, various regions of Delhi-NCR were spotted by intense waterlogging issues. Visuals show that the Govindpuri area of South Delhi and Noida Sector 95 are engulfed in water logging.

Delhi and NCR (National Capital Region) received incessant rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning beginning in the early hours of Friday. On Thursday, parts of Delhi received spells of heavy rainfall, bringing much-needed respite from the sweltering heat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted the weather for the next seven days in Delhi, predicting generally cloudy skies and varying intensities of rain accompanied by gusty winds. As predicted by IMD for June 28, the forecast includes light to moderate rain or thunderstorms, with temperatures similar to the previous day and wind speeds reaching up to 35 km/h.

weather on June 29 is expected to be slightly cooler, with a high of 36°C and a low of 28°C. The city will likely experience light to moderate rain or thunderstorms with winds reaching speeds of 30-40 km/h. On June 30, temperatures will drop further to 34°C, with moderate to heavy rain and gusty winds. For July 1 and 2, the IMD forecasts thunderstorms with moderate rain, with temperatures steady at a high of 34°C and a low of 27°C. Wind speeds will continue to vary, maintaining a range of 25-35 km/h. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

