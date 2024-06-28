Andhra Pradesh: One arrested in kidnapping case in Vizianagaram; search on to nab remaining accused

One man One accused has been arrested in a kidnapping case pertaining to an incident where a person named Bhagavan Ram was kidnapped and harassed by a group of individuals, including Bijeel Ram and Dilip, who demanded ransom from his friend in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram. According to Circle Inspector B. Venkata Rao at Vizianagaram One Town Police Station, the accused, identified as Devashi Vajiram, has been arrested and remanded into custody.

The police are trying to nab the other accused, who are absconding. The Circle Inspector has assured that efforts are being made to arrest the remaining accused soon. More details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

