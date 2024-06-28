KargoBot Secures Major Boost with 600 Million Yuan Funding
KargoBot has successfully raised 600 million yuan in its latest round A financing, according to Yicai. This significant funding milestone marks a promising growth phase for the company, reflecting strong investor confidence in their innovative solutions.
KARGOBOT:
* RAISES 600 MILLION YUAN IN ROUND A FINANCING - YICAI
