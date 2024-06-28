FATF Praises India’s Anti-Money Laundering Efforts but Highlights Prosecution Delays

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Friday endorsed India's mutual evaluation report regarding its anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing measures. The report acknowledges India's progress in these areas but underscores the necessity of expediting ongoing prosecutions. The final report will be released after a 'quality and consistency review.'

Based in Paris, the FATF sets international standards for countering illicit financial activities. India previously underwent this evaluation in 2010, and a recent peer review concluded with on-site visits and meetings with various intelligence and investigative agencies earlier this year.

