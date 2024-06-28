Left Menu

FATF Praises India’s Anti-Money Laundering Efforts but Highlights Prosecution Delays

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has adopted India's mutual evaluation report on anti-money laundering and countering terrorism financing. While the global body praised India's legal framework for achieving good results, it noted the need for speeding up prosecutions relating to money laundering and terrorism financing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 15:51 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 15:51 IST
FATF Praises India’s Anti-Money Laundering Efforts but Highlights Prosecution Delays
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Friday endorsed India's mutual evaluation report regarding its anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing measures. The report acknowledges India's progress in these areas but underscores the necessity of expediting ongoing prosecutions. The final report will be released after a 'quality and consistency review.'

Based in Paris, the FATF sets international standards for countering illicit financial activities. India previously underwent this evaluation in 2010, and a recent peer review concluded with on-site visits and meetings with various intelligence and investigative agencies earlier this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
4
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024