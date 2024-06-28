Tianqi Challenges CMF's Lithium Deal Decision
China's Tianqi has requested Chile's financial regulator to reassess its decision that the SQM-Codelco lithium deal does not require shareholder approval. The Financial Market Commission (CMF) has a 15-day window to provide its opinion on this matter, as reported by La Tercara.
China's Tianqi asked the Chilean financial regulator to reconsider its decision about the SQM-Codelco lithium deal not needing shareholder approval, newspaper La Tercara reported on Friday.
The newspaper added that the Financial Market Commission (CMF) has 15 working days to issue its opinion.
