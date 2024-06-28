MP CM Mohan Yadav instructs officials to ensure farmers' faith in Mandi system remains intact

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday chaired a meeting with officials at Mantralaya, focusing on beneficiary-oriented schemes for farmers and instructed officials to ensure that the interests of farmers are not compromised anywhere and their faith in the Mandi system remains intact "To keep the system of Krishi Upaj Mandi in order, senior officials should conduct surprise inspections of weighing scales, financial transactions, and other systems of the Mandi. It should be ensured that the interests of the farmers are not compromised anywhere and the farmers' faith in the Mandi system remains intact. Collectors should also monitor the operation of the Krishi Upaj Mandi. If irregularities are found anywhere in the Krishi Upaj Mandi, the concerned secretary will be held responsible, and strict action will be taken against them," CM Yadav said.

He directed that necessary amendments be made in the provisions of warehouse construction and use to ensure the interests of the farmers. CM Yadav also highlighted the state's diverse climatic conditions, soil types, and crops, crediting the tireless efforts of farmers for the state's leading position in agricultural development.

He noted that the state ranks first in the country for the area and production of pulses and oilseeds. Continuous efforts are being made to increase farmers' incomes and make agriculture a profitable venture. He further emphasised the importance of taking necessary corrective measures to ensure that maximum marginal and small farmers benefit from the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana. Additionally, he stressed that every possible effort should be made under the Rani Durgavati Shri Anna Promotion Scheme to increase the production of nutritious Millets and to encourage farmers who produce it.

"Crop diversification should be encouraged to replace paddy and wheat with other profitable crops. Crops that are not dependent on government procurement and whose price is linked to market and export demand should be promoted," the CM said. Pointing out the need to encourage organic fertilisers in place of chemical fertilisers, CM Yadav directed to submit an action plan related to expanding natural farming in all areas in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)