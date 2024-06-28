GTI Capital Group Divests 4.7% Stake in Samhi Hotels, TPG Offloads 20 Lakh Solara Active Shares
Investment firm GTI Capital Group divested a 4.7% stake in Samhi Hotels for Rs 193 crore through open market transactions. Meanwhile, private equity firm TPG sold 20 lakh shares of Solara Active Pharma Sciences for Rs 99 crore on the NSE.
Investment firm GTI Capital Group divested a 4.7% stake in Samhi Hotels for Rs 193 crore on Friday, through open market transactions.
GTI Capital Alpha, an affiliate of the Mauritius-based GTI Capital Group, offloaded 1,03,36,865 shares of Samhi Hotels via separate block deals on the BSE at an average price of Rs 187.1 each.
This transaction reduced GTI Capital Group's shareholding in Samhi Hotels from 6.24% to 1.5%. Major buyers included ICICI Prudential MF, Tata MF, JM Financial MF, and others. Simultaneously, Solara Active Pharma Sciences saw US-based TPG offload 20 lakh shares for Rs 99 crore through the NSE.
