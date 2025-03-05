BSE Shares Tumble Amid NSE Derivatives Expiry Change

Shares of BSE Ltd witnessed a significant decline on Wednesday, plunging over 3%, following an announcement by the rival National Stock Exchange (NSE). The NSE stated that the expiry of all Nifty index weekly derivatives contracts will move from Thursday to Monday, starting April 4.

The BSE's stock closed at Rs 4,290 per share on the NSE, after taking a 3.67% hit. Earlier in the day, the shares of the Mumbai-headquartered stock exchange dipped nearly 9.4%, reaching a day's low of Rs 4,035.10 apiece.

This move comes as a response to an NSE circular indicating the adjustment of expiry days for various derivatives, set to commence on April 4, 2025. However, despite BSE's downturn, the NSE's broader Nifty index showed recovery, climbing by 254.65 points, or 1.15%, settling at 22,337.30.

