Empowering Goa's Youth: NSE Launches BFSI Skilling Program

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has partnered with the Goa government to launch an innovative skilling program focused on the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector. This initiative, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), is part of NSE's continued efforts to contribute to skill development across various states.

The agreement was signed by prominent officials including Bhushan K Savarkar, Director of the Directorate of Higher Education, and Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer of NSE, witnessed by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Goa now joins the ranks of Uttarakhand, Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, and Assam in implementing NSE's student skilling program.

Structured in two levels, the program offers a 20-hour foundation course followed by a 30-hour advanced training session designed to equip students for the NISM regulatory exam. The initiative aims to provide students with vital financial management skills, significantly improving their employment prospects within the capital market.

(With inputs from agencies.)