Iran Accelerates Installation of Advanced IR-6 Centrifuges

Iran has installed four out of the eight clusters of advanced IR-6 centrifuges at its Fordow uranium-enrichment plant, according to a confidential report by the U.N. atomic watchdog. The International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed the installation in Unit 1 at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant.

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2024 22:34 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 22:34 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

Iran has so far installed four out of the eight clusters of advanced IR-6 centrifuges it said earlier this month it would quickly set up at its Fordow uranium-enrichment plant, the U.N. atomic watchdog said in a report on Friday seen by Reuters.

"Since the Director General's previous quarterly report, the Agency has verified that Iran has installed four of the aforementioned eight IR-6 cascades in Unit 1 at FFEP (Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant)," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in the confidential report to member states.

