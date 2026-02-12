Left Menu

Togo, IAEA Sign 2026–2031 Cooperation Framework to Advance Nuclear Applications

The CPF sets out priority areas for technical cooperation between Togo and the IAEA, guiding the transfer of nuclear technology, expertise and resources to advance the country’s development objectives.

Togo has been an IAEA Member State since 2012, and the new CPF marks a strengthened phase of collaboration aligned with the country’s development strategy. Image Credit: X(@rafaelmgrossi)
Togo and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have formalised a new five-year cooperation roadmap aimed at strengthening the use of nuclear science and technology to support national development.

H.E. Professor Robert Dussey, Togo’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation, African Integration and Togolese Abroad, and IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi signed the Country Programme Framework (CPF) for 2026–2031 on 9 February 2026.

A Strategic Planning Framework

A Country Programme Framework serves as the medium-term reference document for cooperation between the IAEA and its Member States. It identifies national priority sectors where nuclear applications can contribute to economic growth, public health, environmental sustainability and industrial development.

Togo has been an IAEA Member State since 2012, and the new CPF marks a strengthened phase of collaboration aligned with the country’s development strategy.

Four Priority Areas Identified

Under the 2026–2031 CPF, Togo has identified four strategic sectors where nuclear technology will be applied:

Food and Agriculture

Supporting improved crop yields, pest control, soil management and food security through nuclear-based techniques such as isotope analysis and mutation breeding.

Health and Nutrition

Enhancing cancer diagnosis and treatment, strengthening radiotherapy services, and applying nuclear techniques to address malnutrition and public health challenges.

Water and the Environment

Using isotopic methods to improve water resource management, groundwater assessment and environmental monitoring.

Energy and Industry

Promoting industrial applications of radiation technology, quality control processes, and exploring energy-related technical capacity development.

Supporting Sustainable Development

The CPF is designed to ensure that technical cooperation projects are aligned with Togo’s national priorities and contribute to achieving broader sustainable development goals.

Through targeted knowledge transfer, capacity building and access to advanced technologies, the framework aims to:

  • Strengthen institutional expertise

  • Improve public services

  • Boost agricultural productivity

  • Enhance healthcare delivery

  • Promote environmental sustainability

Deepening International Partnership

The signing underscores continued cooperation between Togo and the IAEA in leveraging peaceful nuclear applications for development.

By clearly defining priorities for the next five years, the CPF provides a structured roadmap for implementing technical projects that can deliver measurable social and economic impact.

