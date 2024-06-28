"Maharashtra budget brought happiness for all sections of society": Devendra Fadnavis

After the Maharashtra government presented the state budget, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis praised Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar and said that the budget has brought happiness for all the sections of the society. Speaking with the reporters, Fadnavis said, "The budget is a gift to our sisters. We will be giving them Rs 1500 every month, free electricity will be supplied to farmers and three free gas cylinders will be provided. Before that, we gave 50 per cent concession to women in state transport."

He added, "The budget for all the sections of the society has brought happiness and I am very happy that the Chief Minister and finance Minister have brought a good budget." Earlier today, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who also holds the finance portfolio, presented the state budget in the Assembly during the ongoing Monsoon Session and announced 'Mukhyanantri Majhi Ladki Bahin,' a scheme under which all women between 21 and 60 years old will be given Rs 1,500 per month. The scheme is inspired by Madhya Pradesh's Ladli Behna Yojana of the BJP government.

While presenting the budget, Ajit Pawar said, "We are announcing Mukhyanantri Majhi Ladki Bahin (CM My Beloved Sister). Under this, all women will be given Rs 1,500 per month. The scheme will be implemented from July 2024." Further, Ajit Pawar announced, "We will provide Rs 5,000 per hectare bonus to all farmers for their crops of cotton and soybean in Maharashtra...We will also give a 5 rupee per litre bonus to milk-producing farmers. Govt has increased the monetary help in deaths due to animal attacks, now the next of kin will get Rs 25 lakh instead of Rs 20 lakh earlier."

Under CM Anna Chhatra Yojana of the Maharashtra government, Pawar said, "We will give three free cylinders every year to all households." The monsoon session of the Maharashtra Assembly began on Thursday (June 28) and will go on till July 12. This is the last legislative session before the state assembly polls, which will be in the next four months. (ANI)

