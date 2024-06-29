Master plan of Rs 424 crore for upgrading facilities at Badrinath temple: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Saturday that a master plan of Rs 424 crore has been prepared for the upgradation of facilities at Badrinath temple in the state. The Chief Minister said that his government is committed to developing the pilgrimage sites of the states with better coordination of ecology and economy.

"A master plan of Rs 424 crore has been prepared for upgrading facilities at Shri Badrinath temple, under which development work is in progress. Our government is committed to developing the pilgrimage sites of Devbhoomi with better coordination of ecology and economy," Dhami said on X. Badrinath temple is situated in the town of Badrinath in the state and it is one of the Char Dham pilgrimage sites. There are many religious sites in Uttarakhand and their location in the Himalayan region, which is ecologically sensitive, poses a great challenge for the government to address environmental concerns and the need for better facilities for the pilgrims who arrive from across the country.

Meanwhile, CM Dhami met the Union Minister of Communications and Development of the North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia, in the national capital on Friday. During this, the Chief Minister discussed with him various points to strengthen communication services in the rural areas of the state.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister requested that the Union Minister shift the post office located in Tallital, Nainital, to direct necessary action for land acquisition for setting up 481 towers of BSNL and to operate the towers installed in Gunji. Earlier on Thursday, Dhami also met Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu in New Delhi.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister requested that the Union Minister start the process of expanding Pantnagar Airport in Udham Singh Nagar district soon. Along with this, the Chief Minister also requested to expedite the process of granting permission for the expansion of Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun and giving the airport the status of an international airport.

On Thursday, Dhami also met Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi. The meeting focused on the ongoing and proposed projects to enhance road connectivity in Uttarakhand. During the discussion, Chief Minister Dhami emphasised the importance of improving road infrastructure in the state. He requested that Minister Gadkari issue notifications for six routes that were upgraded to National Highway status in principle in 2016. (ANI)

