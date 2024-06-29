Left Menu

Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi to take over as Indian Army Chief tomorrow

Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi will tomorrow take over as the next chief of the Indian Army on Sunday succeeding Gen Manoj Pande on completion of his 26-month tenure.

ANI | Updated: 29-06-2024 18:52 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 18:52 IST
Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi to take over as Indian Army Chief tomorrow
Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi calling on Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh after appointment as Indian Army Chief (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi will tomorrow take over as the next chief of the Indian Army on Sunday succeeding Gen Manoj Pande on completion of his 26-month tenure. Lt Gen Dwivedi would be the 30th Chief of the Army Staff and is taking over at a time when the force is undergoing major modernisation through indigenisation along with structural reforms.

Lt Gen Dwivedi has had a long tenure as the Northern Army Commander where he has had long exposure to the ongoing operations in the military standoff on the LAC in eastern Ladakh. The Government appointed Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, as the next Chief of the Army Staff with effect from the afternoon of June 30, 2024.

Born on July 1, 1964, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi was commissioned into the Jammu & Kashmir Rifles of the Indian Army on December 15, 1984. During his long and distinguished service spanning nearly 40 years, he has served in a variety of Command, Staff, Instructional and foreign appointments.

The Command appointments of Lt Gen Dwivedi include Command of 18 Jammu & Kashmir Rifles Battalion 26 Sector Assam Rifles brigade, Inspector General, Assam Rifles (East) and 9 Corps. In the rank of Lt Gen, the officer has tenanted important appointments including that of Director General Infantry.

An alumnus of Sainik School Rewa, National Defence College and US Army War College, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi has also undergone courses at the DSSC Wellington and Army War College, Mhow. In addition, the officer was conferred a 'Distinguished Fellow' in the coveted NDC equivalent course at USAWC, Carlisle, USA.

The officer has an M. Phil in Defence and Management Studies and two Master's Degrees in Strategic Studies and Military Science. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
2
Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custody

Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custo...

 India
3
Fidelity Investments Offloads Rs 1,788 Crore Stake in HCL Technologies

Fidelity Investments Offloads Rs 1,788 Crore Stake in HCL Technologies

 India
4
EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitica...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Surprising Impact of Australia’s Brief Carbon Tax: Lessons in Climate Policy

Inactivity Crisis: The Race to Meet Global Physical Activity Targets

Newborn Screening: A Key Strategy for Reducing Neonatal Mortality in India

Unlocking Indonesia's Economic Power: A Path to High-Income Status

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024