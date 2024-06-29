Delhi: Two boys drown near waterlogged Siraspur underpass in Samaypur Badli; IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for next 2 days

Two boys died allegedly due to drowning near the rainwater-flooded Siraspur underpass in northwest Delhi's Samaypur Badli area on Saturday, police said. As per Delhi Police, a call about the drowning of a 12-year-old boy near Siraspur underpass was received at Samaypur Badli Police Station at 2:25 PM. On reaching the spot, it was seen that the underpass near the metro was flooded with almost 2.5-3 feet of water.

"The fire brigade conducted a search operation and recovered the bodies of 2 boys. Prime facie, this appears to be a case of suspected drowning while the boys were taking a bath," police said. "174 CrPC proceedings are underway," it added.

Earlier on Friday, two children who had left their homes to play in rainwater drowned after falling in a deep rainwater ditch in the New Usmanpur area of Delhi, police said. The deceased were aged 8 and 10 years old and were residents of Som Bazaar, Gamri, in the New Usmanpur area.

Heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi-NCR for the second consecutive day on Friday, causing waterlogging, traffic jams, rain-related accidents, casualties, and injuries that prompted the government to take measures to tackle the situation. The national capital and adjoining areas also received rainfall on Saturday. Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist Soma Sen told ANI that heavy rainfall is expected in Delhi over the next two days.

"Rain is expected to increase in the coming days in North India. Monsoon has advanced more in Eastern UP, and in the next 2-3 days, Western UP and Haryana will also be covered. An orange alert has been issued for UP, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and East Rajasthan. Heavy rain will be witnessed in the entire central India. Warnings have been issued for Arunachal Pradesh and Assam for extremely heavy rainfall. Rainfall will increase in the West Peninsular region by tomorrow. North Indian states will also witness extremely heavy rainfall. We have declared heavy rainfall in Delhi over the next two days," Sen said. On Saturday, bodies of three labourers were also pulled out from under the rubble of a wall that collapsed at a construction site amid heavy rain in Vasant Vihar. The bodies of the labourers who had fallen into a pit of an under-construction building in Vasant Vihar were pulled out by personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)