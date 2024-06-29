"Jharkhand is a land of courageous people... no need to be scared": Hemant Soren

After being released on bail, former Jharkhand Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren on Saturday said that the state is a land of courageous people and there is no need to be scared from anyone. Speaking with the reporters, Soren said, "After coming out of jail after five months, I have bowed down to Bhagwan Birsa Munda. The hurdles he had to face, more or less, Adivasi, farmers, and minorities are facing a similar fate, even today."

The former Chief Minister also said, "Jharkhand is a land of courageous people. Many will try to scare us, but that is momentary, and we don't need to be scared." He added further, "'Manuvaadi' ideas (philosophy of occupational segregation described in Manusmriti), even today are getting successes in its expansion. But, we haven't accepted our defeat and moving ahead. Whatever we have achieved has been achieved through struggle and our future generations will come forward with the strength to end this struggle. For future generations, things should progress as per their wish, culture and civilization, and we will work towards this."

Hemant Soren was released from the Birsa Munda Jail following a bail order from the Jharkhand High Court. Soren was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in January on charges related to an alleged land scam and money laundering. The investigation concerns the purported generation of substantial proceeds through the forgery of official records, involving fake sellers and buyers to acquire large parcels of land worth crores.

In related events, on March 22, a Special PMLA court extended Soren's judicial custody until April 4. Soren was presented via video conferencing. The Ranchi police had also issued a notice to ED officials to join the investigation following an FIR filed by Soren under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The Jharkhand High Court had previously ordered no coercive action against ED officials after the agency filed a petition challenging Soren's FIR. Soren had alleged that the ED's searches at his residences were aimed at tarnishing his image and harassing him for being a tribal.

The ED had claimed to have recovered Rs 36 lakh in cash and documents related to the investigation, alleging that Soren had acquired 8.5 acres of land through fraudulent means. The investigation revealed that a syndicate, including Revenue Sub-Inspector Bhanu Pratap Prasad, was involved in corrupt property acquisitions. (ANI)

