Madhya Pradesh: Tigress gives birth to 3 cubs, including one white in Gwalior Zoo

A tigress has given birth to three cubs at Gandhi Zoological Park (Gwalior Zoo) in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, a senior official said on Saturday. Of these cubs, two are yellow tigers and one is white. The tigress and cubs were completely healthy. These cubs were born on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, Zoo in charge Upendra Yadav said.

"It is a matter of great happiness that a tigress Durga has given birth to three cubs in the Gwalior zoo, which includes two yellow and one white cub. They have been kept in isolation right now and will be opened for the public after 20 days," Yadav told ANI. The guidelines of the Central Zoo Authority are being followed completely. These are the cubs of tiger Sultan and tigress Durga. Both Sultan and Durga were also born here, the zoo in charge said.

He further added, "We are providing a proper diet to the tigress. Soup will be given in the morning. Chicken, milk and buffalo meat will be given during the day. The cubs were born on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. Mostly, it takes time between the birth of one cub and the other cub. Sometimes there is a gap of two hours. All the three cubs were born by 7 am on Saturday." With this, the number of tigers has now increased to nine at Gandhi Zoological Park in the district, he added.

Notably, Gwalior Zoo is established by the royal family of Madhao Rao Scindia back in 1922. The Gandhi Zoo is actually a section of a larger garden known as Phool Bagh and houses various rare species of animals. The Gwalior Zoo makes for a pleasant outing with family, especially for kids. It is also an attractive destination for enthusiasts who would like to see wildlife in the city, including rare and protected species such as the white tiger. (ANI)

