J-K: Indian Army organises bike rally to commemorate 25 years of Kargil Vijay Diwas

In a heartfelt tribute to the valour and sacrifice of the Indian Army, a commemorative bike rally was organised from the Old Kargil Memorial to Randhawa Top (Point 13620) on Tuesday on the occasion of 25th anniversary, or Rajat Jayanti of Kargil Vijay Diwas The rally was organized to celebrate India's momentous victory over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil War. The rally was organised by the Indian Army in collaboration with SAEL and NGO Pawan Prithvi Paani.

The event commenced with a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the Old Kargil Memorial by the chief guest, Brigadier Jaideep Chanda, honouring the brave soldiers who gave their lives for the nation while defending Kargil from 1947-48. This memorial is a solemn tribute to the valiant soldiers who fought and sacrificed their lives during the Kargil War from 1947-48. The memorial features plaques and inscriptions that detail the heroic deeds of the soldiers in all four battles fought with Pakistan since 1947-48.

It includes names of the martyrs, their regiments, and the battles they fought, ensuring their legacy is preserved for future generations. Following this, the recently renovated Kargil Heritage Hut was inaugurated. This heritage site which was opened for tourists by the Indian Army on June 23 now features vintage mine-protected vehicles such as Rakshak and Cassiper, alongside an "I Love India" selfie point with the iconic backdrop of Point 13620, symbolizing the strength and resilience of our armed forces.

Point 13620, often referred to as Randhawa Top, holds significant strategic and historical importance in the Kargil region. This peak, standing at an elevation of 13,620 feet, has been a focal point in the Indo-Pak conflicts, witnessing battles in all four wars between India and Pakistan since 1947. The bike rally, spanning approximately 35 kilometres, was flagged off shortly thereafter at Randhawa Top. The peak is now home to a memorial where wreath-laying ceremonies are held to honour the fallen soldiers.

It also features a selfie point, offering visitors a chance to capture memories with the iconic peak in the background. Participants included officers and men from the FOREVER IN OPERATIONS DIVISION, dignitaries from the civil administration including the Deputy Commissioner and Senior Superintendent of Police, ex-servicemen, and enthusiastic bikers from the local community. The route, characterized by its challenging serpentine curves, echoes the formidable courage our troops displayed in capturing this strategic peak from the enemy three times.

Upon reaching Randhawa Top, the participants engaged in another wreath-laying ceremony at the memorial, followed by the inauguration of a selfie point. Randhawa Top, a peak of immense strategic importance, has been captured by the Indian Army twice from Pakistan and has witnessed all four Indo-Pak wars since 1947. This bike rally served not only as a prelude to the grand celebrations of 25 glorious years of Kargil Vijay Diwas but also as a powerful reminder of the sacrifices and indomitable spirit of our soldiers. (ANI)

