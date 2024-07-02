Left Menu

J-K: ADGP inaugurates upgraded Technical Support Unit in Jammu to counter cyber crime, cyber terrorism

The upgraded unit aims to support and assist district cyber teams in handling various cybercrimes, thereby extending their reach and improving the resolution of cyber issues for victims in remote areas of the zone.

ANI | Updated: 02-07-2024 19:58 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 19:58 IST
The Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) in Jammu Zone, Anand Jain, IPS, inaugurated the newly upgraded "Technical Support Unit" at Police Component, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu on Tuesday. The "Technical Support Unit" is designed to enhance the police's capability to counter cybercrimes and cyber terrorism.

Kameshwar Puri, JKPS, SP Cyber, Police Component, welcomed the senior officers and provided a detailed briefing about the upgraded Technical Support Unit.

Dr Vinod Kumar, IPS, SSP Jammu, highlighted the unit's capacity to operate 24/7 and its state-of-the-art software and equipment, which will facilitate the swift handling of cybercrimes and reduce response times. Dr Sunil Gupta, IPS, DIG, JSK Range, emphasized the importance of this unit in addressing the new challenges in cybercrime, particularly frauds occurring through virtual modes like the dark web and encrypted social media applications.

ADGP Jammu Zone, Anand Jain, IPS, underscored the upgraded facility's role in ensuring prompt, professional, and high-quality investigation of cybercrime complaints. The modern workspace is equipped with high-speed internet and data connectivity, enabling round-the-clock detection and prevention of cybercrimes and threats.

The unit is staffed with adequately trained personnel, and various training modules have been developed to equip the staff with skills to handle emerging cyber threats effectively. This initiative marks a significant step towards enhancing the Jammu Zone's capabilities in dealing with cybercrimes, ensuring a safer digital environment for the community.

The event was attended by Dr Sunil Gupta, IPS, DIG JSK Range; Dr Vinod Kumar, IPS, SSP Jammu; and Kameshwar Puri, JKPS, SP PC Jammu. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

