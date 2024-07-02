Hathras stampede: President Droupadi Murmu condoles loss of lives

President Droupadi Murmu expressed her heartfelt condolences on Tuesday following the loss of lives in a stampede in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured. Describing the incident as "heart-wrenching," Murmu said, "The news of the accident in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh, resulting in the deaths of many devotees, including women and children, is heart-wrenching. I express my deep condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones and wish for the speedy recovery of the injured," she added.

Hathras District Magistrate Ashish Kumar said that the stampede, which occurred at a private event, has tragically resulted in the loss of at least 87 lives and injuries to 18 others. "A high-level committee has been formed to investigate the matter. The primary focus of the administration is to provide all possible help to the injured and kin of the deceased," he added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the stampede. "I assure everyone through this House that the victims will be helped in every way," the PM said while speaking in Lok Sabha.

"There are reports of many people dying in the stampede in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. I express my condolences to those who lost their lives in this accident. I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured," he added. He also said that the administration is actively involved in relief and rescue operations under the guidance of the state government.

"Senior officials of the central government are in constant touch with the Uttar Pradesh government," PM Modi added. Also taking to a post on X, PM Modi said, "Spoke to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath regarding the tragic incident in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. The UP government is engaged in providing all possible help to all the victims. My condolences are with those who have lost their loved ones in this. Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister Rajnath Singh have also expressed sorrow and extended their condolences to the affected families. "I am deeply saddened by the tragic accident in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident. May God give them strength to bear this pain. The local administration is engaged in relief work. I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured," Shah said in a post on X.

Paying condolences to the deceased, Union Minister Rajnath Singh labelled the accident "extremely painful". "The accident that happened in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh is extremely painful. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families of those who have lost their loved ones in this accident," Singh said.

"Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is providing all possible help to all the victims," he added. Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50 thousand each to the injured following the tragic stampede in Hathras.

Expressing deep sorrow over the incident, the Chief Minister has ordered a thorough investigation. He also instructed the officials to form a team under the leadership of ADG, Agra and Commissioner, Aligarh to investigate the causes of the accident.

CM Adityanath is personally monitoring the situation and has dispatched two ministers, the Chief Secretary and the DGP, to the site. An FIR will be filed against the program organisers, and the administration is preparing for major action in response to the tragedy, a senior official said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)