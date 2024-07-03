Wind Wars in the North Sea: Europe's Battle with Chinese Turbines

Europe's wind turbine industry on Wednesday criticized a deal to supply Chinese-made turbines for an offshore project in the North Sea, saying it posed a threat to critical German infrastructure. The complaint comes amid broader trade tensions between Europe and China, recently focused on electric cars where the EU has proposed tariffs on Chinese imports.

Under the deal between German asset manager Luxcara and China's Ming Yang, the Chinese group would supply 16 turbines, each with a capacity of up to 18.5 MW, set for installation in 2028. The deal comes as after the European Commission in April requested information as part of a preliminary review of possible market distortions by Chinese wind turbine makers in five European Union countries, a move that China called "discriminatory".

"The European wind industry needs fair competition and a level playing field for all parties," industry association WindEurope said in a statement. The project will generate electricity for around 400,000 households a, contributing to Germany´s goal to cover 80% of its power needs by renewable energy by 2030, Luxcara said.

WindEurope said the deal gave China access to critical infrastructure in Germany, adding that Europe's supply chain had been ready to deliver turbines for this project. "Germany and the European Union must consider whether they see wind energy as a strategic sector before it is too late," it added.

Luxcara said it had signed the agreement after an international tender and extensive due diligence exercise covering the supply chain, environmental, social, and governance compliance aligned with the EU taxonomy and cyber security. "The Waterkant team thoroughly examined the turbine offers received in response to an international tender launched in late 2023," the asset manager said, adding that relevant electrical components of the turbine will be sourced from European sub-suppliers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)