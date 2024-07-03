Karim Badawi: Egypt's Energy Vision
Egypt's new petroleum minister, Karim Badawi, emphasized the priority of providing fuel to power stations to ensure continuous electricity. In an interview with local channel ExtraNews, he outlined the government's commitment to addressing the nation's energy needs efficiently.
