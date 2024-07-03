Dr. Bhagyashree Patil Honored with Vasantrao Naik Award for Floriculture Innovations

Dr. Bhagyashree Patil has been honored with the prestigious 'Vasantrao Naik Award' for her remarkable contributions to modern floriculture, presented by Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde. The award ceremony was held in Mumbai and attended by various dignitaries, including Agriculture Minister Dhananjay Munde and Vice-Chancellor Dr. Prashant Kumar Gulabrao Patil.

In his address, Chief Minister Shinde lauded Dr. Bhagyashree Patil's innovative agricultural practices, noting their significant impact on farmers in Maharashtra. He emphasized the importance of such initiatives in propelling the agricultural sector forward and described her efforts as a guiding light for others in the field.

Dr. Patil expressed her gratitude, highlighting the role of her family and colleagues in her success. She discussed her 'Grow in India' campaign, which aims to make modern agricultural techniques and economic upliftment accessible to small farmers, particularly emphasizing her commitment to female empowerment within the rural community.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)