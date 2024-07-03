Egypt's Structural Reform: A Path to Boost Private Sector Growth
Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk announced Egypt's dedication to ongoing structural reforms aimed at accelerating private sector growth. The government aims to achieve a primary surplus of 3.5% of GDP and keep the debt ceiling below 88.2% in the current financial year.
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 03-07-2024 18:42 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 18:42 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Egypt is committed to continuing the path of structural reform to boost private sector growth, finance minister Ahmed Kouchouk said in a statement on Wednesday.
Kouchouk also indicated an aim to register a primary surplus amounting to 3.5% of GDP in the current financial year with a debt ceiling not exceeding 88.2%.
