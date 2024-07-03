Punjab Police enhances security level in Pathankot in view of Amarnath Yatra

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann directed the Punjab Police to ensure smooth and safe passage for devotees going for the Amarnath Yatra, Special Director General of Police (Special DGP) Law and Order Arpit Shukla on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting of Police, Army, Civil Administration and other security agencies to take stock of the security arrangements in this regard. The meeting, which was held in Pathankot, focused on strategic preparations for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, encompassing diverse aspects such as police deployment, security measures, traffic management, and disaster management, Information and Public Relations Department, Punjab stated.

The review also focused on recent incidents involving sightings of armed suspects in Kot Bhattian village, Bamial, and an encounter with an armed suspect in Kathua district. The meeting was attended by the senior officers from the Punjab Police, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Himachal Pradesh Police, Indian Army, Indian Air Force, Border Security Force (BSF), and other Central Agencies.

Special DGP Arpit Shukla, while chairing the meeting, deliberated on securing the International Border and ensuring the safety of the devotees going for the Amarnath Yatra. He said that Punjab Police has further escalated the level of security with the deployment of 550 Punjab Police personnel, SOG, sniper detachments, bomb disposal and other commando units, and a high alert has been sounded, with an eight-second line of defence nakas established by Punjab Police.

He informed that the route has been divided into five sectors for effective management and four companies of CAPF have been stationed along the route. Special security arrangements at langar sites, including the installation of cameras, bulletproof morchas, and deployment of SOG are being ensured, he added. He asked the concerned officers to make appropriate arrangements for parking, and the use strategic deployment of forces at all five sectors.

He said that Trauma Centres, Ambulance services, tow vehicles, and hydras are already in place in each sector. Emphasising the crucial role of close coordination among officers, security agencies, and the civil administration, the Special DGP stressed on the need for meticulous planning and effective mechanisms to ensure the smooth and peaceful conduct of the yatra.

He said that drone surveillance systems will keep a vigil around the anti-social elements and joint check posts manned by BSF and Pathankot Police have also been set up. Regular Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) and anti-tunnelling operations are being conducted to preempt any threats, he added. While underscoring the necessity of comprehensive disaster management arrangements to address any natural calamities that may arise, he stressed on the need to implement standard operating procedures (SOPs) to handle eventualities such as fire incidents or flash floods. Prominent officers including DIG Border Range Rakesh Kaushal, DIG BSF Gurdaspur Shashank Anand, DIG BSF Gurdaspur Yuvraj Dubey, Deputy Commissioner Pathankot Aditya Uppal, SSP Pathankot Suhail Qasim Mir, SSP Kathua Anayat Ali and Wing Commander AIF Pathankot Narinder Singh and senior officers from Central agencies were present in the meeting.

The annual yatra, which lasts for 45 days, is a major concern for the government amid the recent terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. The annual pilgrimage (Amarnath Yatra) is conducted by the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board.

The devotees of Lord Shiva undertake the arduous annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine located in Kashmir Himalayas in the month of July-August. (ANI)

