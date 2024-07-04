Russian Shelling Injures Seven in Ukrainian Town of Nikopol

Russian shelling wounded seven people in the Ukrainian town of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk region on Thursday, regional governor Serhiy Lysak said via the Telegram messaging app. The governor wrote earlier that Russian forces had attacked areas near Nikopol with kamikaze drones and artillery on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

Those attacks damaged infrastructure, four residential buildings, a gas pipeline and power line, he said.

Nikopol has been subjected to Russian attacks since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022. Russia denies targeting civilians or civilian infrastructure, but thousands of people have been killed.

