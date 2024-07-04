Left Menu

Russian Shelling Injures Seven in Ukrainian Town of Nikopol

Russian shelling in the Ukrainian town of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, injured seven people, according to regional governor Serhiy Lysak. Kamikaze drones and artillery attacks damaged infrastructure, residential buildings, a gas pipeline, and a power line. Nikopol has faced attacks since the Russian invasion began in February 2022. Russia denies targeting civilians.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 04-07-2024 14:03 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 14:03 IST
Russian shelling wounded seven people in the Ukrainian town of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk region on Thursday, regional governor Serhiy Lysak said via the Telegram messaging app. The governor wrote earlier that Russian forces had attacked areas near Nikopol with kamikaze drones and artillery on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

Those attacks damaged infrastructure, four residential buildings, a gas pipeline and power line, he said.

Nikopol has been subjected to Russian attacks since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022. Russia denies targeting civilians or civilian infrastructure, but thousands of people have been killed.

