Eskom Achieves 100 Days Without Load Shedding, Significant Cost Savings Realized

State power utility Eskom has reached 100 days without implementing load shedding for the first time since 2020.

“Considering the intensity and levels of load shedding in 2023, the ability to get to 100 days without load shedding is significant, while acknowledging that the risk of load shedding still exists,” said Eskom’s Group Chief Executive Dan Marokane.

Marokane noted that this milestone includes a reduction of around R6.2 billion in Open Cycle Gas Turbines (OCT) diesel expenditure from April 1, 2024, to June 30, 2024, compared to the same period last year. He indicated that maintaining reduced diesel spending could strongly drive a possible return to profit in FY25.

The power utility’s Head of Generation, Bheki Nxumalo, attributed the 100 days to the “tireless efforts” of those working at Eskom.

“The achievement of 100 continuous days without load shedding is the outcome of diligent execution of recovery plans and the tireless efforts of our 40,000 dedicated and skilled Eskom employees. If we maintain a 70% Energy Availability Factor (EAF) and add significant capacity within the country, we can ensure adequate available capacity to meet demand without a significant risk of load shedding,” Nxumalo stated.

Eskom explained that the current upward trajectory stems from a "multi-dimensional Generation Operational Recovery Plan" and aggressive planned maintenance. These initiatives have reduced unplanned outages at power stations from approximately 18,000MW to an average of 12,000MW, marking an improvement of 6,000MW since May 2023.

“This has contributed to a sustained improvement in the EAF, which has increased from 54.56% at the end of FY23/24 to a year-to-date achievement of 61.50%, an increase of 6.94% over the past three months.

“Our immediate focus remains on implementing the Generation Operational Recovery Plan, aiming to recover about 1,600MW from the generation coal fleet following the successful commercial operation of Kusile Unit 5 and 930MW from Koeberg Unit 2 before the end of the calendar year. This will significantly improve the EAF by the end of March 2025,” Eskom stated.

Eskom thanked the government, the National Energy Crisis Committee (NECOM), and other stakeholders for their collaborative efforts, which have enabled the successful execution of its plans.

“We will persist in implementing the operational recovery plan, strengthening governance, and future-proofing the organisation to ensure energy security, growth, and long-term sustainability for the benefit of South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa.

“We remain committed to improving the current business while laying the groundwork for future opportunities and initiatives. We will continue to seize every opportunity presented by industry changes for the benefit of all our stakeholders. The pace of change is rapid, and we are prepared to deliver on the future through improved implementation and disciplined execution,” Eskom concluded.