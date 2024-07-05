Union Health Minister Applauds PMNCH's Commitment to Women and Child Health

Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Friday praised the Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (PMNCH) for its unwavering dedication to the wellbeing of women, children, and adolescents. The 33rd PMNCH Board Meeting began on July 4 in Geneva, Switzerland, and will conclude on July 5.

In his keynote address, delivered via video message, Nadda, who is also the Vice Chair of the PMNCH Board, reaffirmed the Indian government's commitment to this crucial issue. Emphasizing the importance of youth engagement, he highlighted the need to accelerate progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and prepare for the post-2030 agenda. Nadda stressed the power of partnerships and the unified efforts of multiple stakeholders to achieve common goals.

Leading the Indian delegation at the meeting is Aradhana Patnaik, Additional Secretary and Mission Director (NHM) at the Health Ministry. PMNCH stands as the world's largest alliance dedicated to promoting the health, wellbeing, and rights of women, children, and adolescents.

The PMNCH envisions a world where every woman, child, and adolescent can realize their right to health and wellbeing, leaving no one behind. Governed by a board and administered by a secretariat hosted by the World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva, the 33rd PMNCH Board Meeting serves as a platform for members to outline major priorities and opportunities to advance maternal, newborn, and child health (MNCH), sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR), and adolescent wellbeing during the concluding phase of the 2021-2025 strategy.

The meeting will also kickstart discussions on priorities for the 2026-2030 PMNCH Strategy, exploring how PMNCH should align its goals with the post-2030 UN development framework. (ANI)