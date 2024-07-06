Left Menu

Russian Drone Strikes Cut Water Supply in Sumy

Early Saturday, Russian drone attacks in Sumy, Ukraine, cut power to the local water system, resulting in a temporary halt to water supplies. The Sumy region experiences frequent shelling from across the Russian border, and reports indicate periodic troop buildups near the region.

Early Saturday, Russian drone attacks targeted the northern Ukrainian city of Sumy, disrupting power to the local water system and causing a temporary suspension of water supplies. According to municipal officials, the public broadcaster Suspilne reported a series of explosions in the city northeast of Kyiv.

Reuters has not independently confirmed the attacks. The Sumy region continues to endure nearly daily shelling from Russian positions across the border, emphasizing the ongoing tensions in the area.

In May, Russian troops executed a cross-border incursion in the adjacent Kharkiv region. Additionally, officials have observed a periodic buildup of Russian troops near the Sumy region, heightening concerns of further escalation.

