Odisha Assembly's 17th Session Kickstarts on July 22, Budget Unveiling on July 25

The 17th session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly starts on July 22, featuring Governor Raghubar Das' address. The Odisha budget for 2024-25 will be presented on July 25. Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu is set to attend the Puri Rath Yatra on July 7, amid extensive preparations.


The first session of the 17th Odisha Legislative Assembly is set to commence on July 22, 2024, according to an official statement. As per the official notification, the session will begin with Odisha Governor Raghubar Das' address, which will be followed by a motion of thanks on the governor's address.

The Odisha budget for 2024-25 will be presented on July 25, as outlined in the legislative schedule. The provisional calendar of the Assembly sittings indicates the Governor's Address and a Motion of Thanks on the same day.

Key events include the announcement related to the Deputy Speaker's election and discussion on the Motion of Thanks on July 23, followed by the election on July 24. General discussion on the budget is slated for July 29, concluding with a vote on account and appropriation bill discussions on July 30 and 31, respectively.

Meanwhile, preparations are in full swing for the Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra on July 7. Puri District Magistrate Siddharth Shankar Swain confirmed that President Droupadi Murmu would attend the chariot-pulling event.

'This year's Rath Yatra is unique with all three important rituals occurring on the same day, posing both a challenge and a privilege. Multiple coordination meetings have been held to ensure readiness,' stated Puri DM.

Authorities have also set up a 225-bed super specialty unit at the grand road for the festival. Extensive police deployments and 28 designated parking areas have been arranged to cater to visitors from various regions. The chariot preparations are in their final stages, expected to be completed in a couple of days.

The Rath Yatra, or Chariot Festival, is as ancient as the Jagannath Temple in Puri, celebrated globally. The festival entails the journey of the Holy Trinity to their maternal aunt's temple and back, culminating eight days later.

