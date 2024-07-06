Shri Jagannath Yatra: Final Preparations and Unprecedented Arrangements for Devotee Influx

Preparations for the annual Shri Jagannath Yatra are in their final stages, with authorities ensuring a smooth and safe experience for the multitude of devotees expected to participate. This year's grand Rath Yatra, set to begin on Sunday, is anticipated to draw lakhs of worshippers.

Odisha Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena stated that 24-hour control rooms and medical kits would be provided in every bus deployed for the Yatra. "Our department has implemented various measures for the event, including 24-hour control rooms and six cranes for vehicle breakdowns. Each bus will also be equipped with a medical kit," he informed ANI.

The Rath Yatra, also known as the Chariot Festival, is as old as the Jagannath Temple in Puri and is celebrated globally. It features the journey of the Holy Trinity to their maternal aunt, Goddess Gundicha Devi's Temple, and their return after eight days.

Puri District Magistrate Siddharth Shankar Swain highlighted that President Droupadi Murmu would visit Puri during the chariot pull. "All key rituals align on the same day this year, posing both a challenge and a privilege," he said. A 225-bed super speciality hospital has also been established for the occasion.

Security has been ramped up with massive police deployment and around 28 designated parking areas. The Railways Ministry has arranged for 315 special trains to accommodate devotees. Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw mentioned that these trains would cover all parts of Odisha and neighboring states.

The 53rd edition of the Rath Yatra at ISKCON Kolkata is also in full swing. This year marks the 150th birth anniversary of His Divine Grace Srila Bhakti Siddhanta Saraswati Prabhupada Maharaj. ISKCON Vice President Radharam Das spoke of special chariots and noted that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would inaugurate the event at the ISKCON temple.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)