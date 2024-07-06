Left Menu

Protests Erupt Over BSP Leader's Murder in Chennai; Calls for CBI Inquiry Intensify

Supporters of BSP's Tamil Nadu president K Armstrong demand justice after his murder in Chennai. They urge a CBI inquiry and the resignation of Chief Minister M K Stalin. Heavy police presence is reported at Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital, where Armstrong's body was brought for autopsy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 10:23 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 10:23 IST
Protests Erupt Over BSP Leader's Murder in Chennai; Calls for CBI Inquiry Intensify
Security deployed outside Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital Mortuary (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Supporters of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)'s Tamil Nadu unit president, K Armstrong, gathered outside the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital Mortuary, raising slogans and demanding the arrest of those responsible for his murder. They expressed distrust in the Tamil Nadu government, insisting on a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry and calling for Chief Minister M K Stalin's resignation.

Heavy police forces have been deployed at the hospital with senior officers present. Armstrong was hacked to death by a group of unidentified men near his residence in Perambur, Chennai, on Friday evening. His body was taken to the hospital for an autopsy.

Shops and businesses in the area closed, and Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses halted services. Chennai police have ramped up security at the hospital.

Authorities have detained eight suspects and established a special investigation team. Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), North Chennai, Asra Garg, said, 'We have secured eight suspects. This is a preliminary investigation... Ten teams have been formed. We aim to expose the offenders. After interrogating the suspects, we will uncover the murder's motive... Sharp weapons were used.'

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BSP chief Mayawati condemned the killing, urging the state government to 'punish the guilty.' 'The gruesome killing of K. Armstrong is highly deplorable. He was a strong Dalit voice. The state government must punish the guilty,' she said on social media.

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami also criticized the ruling DMK party, questioning the state's law and order after such a high-profile assassination.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
2
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
3
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024