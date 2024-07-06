Protests Erupt Over BSP Leader's Murder in Chennai; Calls for CBI Inquiry Intensify

Supporters of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)'s Tamil Nadu unit president, K Armstrong, gathered outside the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital Mortuary, raising slogans and demanding the arrest of those responsible for his murder. They expressed distrust in the Tamil Nadu government, insisting on a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry and calling for Chief Minister M K Stalin's resignation.

Heavy police forces have been deployed at the hospital with senior officers present. Armstrong was hacked to death by a group of unidentified men near his residence in Perambur, Chennai, on Friday evening. His body was taken to the hospital for an autopsy.

Shops and businesses in the area closed, and Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses halted services. Chennai police have ramped up security at the hospital.

Authorities have detained eight suspects and established a special investigation team. Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), North Chennai, Asra Garg, said, 'We have secured eight suspects. This is a preliminary investigation... Ten teams have been formed. We aim to expose the offenders. After interrogating the suspects, we will uncover the murder's motive... Sharp weapons were used.'

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BSP chief Mayawati condemned the killing, urging the state government to 'punish the guilty.' 'The gruesome killing of K. Armstrong is highly deplorable. He was a strong Dalit voice. The state government must punish the guilty,' she said on social media.

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami also criticized the ruling DMK party, questioning the state's law and order after such a high-profile assassination.

