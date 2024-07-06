Left Menu

CM Manik Saha Pays Tribute to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on 123rd Birth Anniversary

Tripura CM Manik Saha commemorated Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee's 123rd birth anniversary, hailing his contributions. The event included tributes from various BJP leaders and the launch of key healthcare initiatives in Agartala.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 13:59 IST
Tripura CM Manik Saha pays tribute to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha honored Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, patriot and founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, on his 123rd birth anniversary. The tribute took place at the BJP State Karyalay in Agartala. 'One Country, One Law, One Nishan and One Chief,' Saha wrote in a post on X.

Saha praised Mookerjee as a great patriot who sacrificed his life for the country's integrity and sovereignty. 'On his 123rd birth anniversary, we honor Bharat Keshari, the thinker who laid down his life for the nation's integrity and sovereignty,' Saha stated.

The event at the BJP's Tripura Pradesh office saw participation from various party leaders. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP Delhi President Virendraa Sachdeva, and several Parliamentarians paid tribute to Mookerjee on Saturday.

Later, CM Saha inaugurated the State Level Training Programme for Dental Surgeons at Pragna Bhavan in Agartala. Organized by the National Oral Health Programme under the National Health Mission, the event aimed at enhancing the state's oral healthcare system and included the launch of teleconsultation services.

Saha also launched websites for the Tripura State Dental Council, Agartala Government Dental College, and Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) Hospital, aiming to streamline access to information and services. The event saw participation from dental professionals, healthcare administrators, and policymakers.

