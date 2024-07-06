Tripura CM Manik Saha Inaugurates Vibrant Jagannath Rath Yatra Mela

Chief Minister of Tripura, Manik Saha, inaugurated the historic Jagannath Rath Yatra Mela on Sunday in Melaghar town, Sipahijala district. The event, organized by the Department of Information and Cultural Affairs and the Melaghar Municipal Corporation, will span nine days and conclude on July 14, 2024.

This year's mela features a grand Rath (chariot) for Lord Jagannath, towering at 58 feet, which has become a central attraction. The procession accompanying the Rath draws devotees and visitors from various regions, contributing to the event's vibrant atmosphere.

The inaugural ceremony saw the presence of distinguished guests, including Dhanpur MLA Bindu Debnath and Boxnagar MLA Tafajjal Hussain. The festival began with a traditional welcome for the dignitaries, featuring flower bouquets and the presentation of the traditional Risha.

Chief Minister Saha, along with other notable figures, officially inaugurated the festival by lighting a ceremonial lamp. Notable speeches from prominent personalities, including Melaghar Municipal Council CEO Anup Deb and Nalchar MLA Kishor Barman, followed the inauguration.

The Jagannath Rath Yatra Mela is celebrated for its rich blend of religious devotion, cultural performances, and local crafts. The festival offers locals and visitors an opportunity to delve into the cultural heritage of Tripura, promising a series of engaging events and activities over the next nine days.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)