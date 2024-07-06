JM Financial Consolidates Debt and Credit Units for Diversified Growth

Financial services group JM Financial on Saturday announced its decision to consolidate its holdings in the wholesale debt syndication and distressed credit businesses under a single platform.

The consolidation aims to leverage JM Financial Group's expertise to achieve higher risk-adjusted returns and transition towards a diversified syndication model.

According to a company statement, ''The Board of Directors at its meeting held today approved the acquisition of 42.99 per cent stake in JM Financial Credit Solutions Ltd (JMFCSL) by JM Financial Ltd (JMFL) for a consideration of approximately Rs 1,282 crore.''

Additionally, the board has approved the ''acquisition of 71.79 per cent stake in JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (JMFARC) by JMFCSL from JMFL for a consideration of Rs 856 crore.''

Following the transaction, JMFL's stake in JMFCSL will rise from 46.68 per cent to 89.67 per cent, and JMFCSL's stake in JMFARC will increase from 9.98 per cent to 81.77 per cent.

The proposed transaction will result in a net cash outflow of around Rs 426 crore from JMFL, which will be funded from surplus cash. Both transactions are expected to be completed within 3-6 months, pending regulatory, shareholder, and other approvals.

'The proposed transaction shall align our corporate and capital structure, offering greater flexibility to optimise capital allocation and distribution of profits to our shareholders,' said Vishal Kampani, Non-Executive Vice Chairman at JM Financial Ltd.

'We foresee significant long-term growth opportunities emerging for our businesses and are well positioned to leverage them in the evolving market scenario,' Kampani added.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)