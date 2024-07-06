BJP Files Complaint Against AAP Over Gangster's Parole Ahead of Jalandhar West By-Election
The BJP has accused the AAP of violating the Model Code of Conduct by releasing gangster Daljeet Bhana on parole ahead of the Jalandhar West by-election. They claim Bhana is spreading fear and might capture polling booths, urging the Election Commission to cancel his parole.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lodged a formal complaint with the Election Commission of India, alleging that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released notorious gangster Daljeet Bhana on parole ahead of the Jalandhar West Constituency by-election. The BJP claims that Bhana is now actively campaigning for the AAP and intimidating voters.
According to the BJP's complaint, Bhana, who is involved in multiple murder cases, has been freely moving around the area with police protection, which has created widespread panic among the electorate. They argue that this action is in violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) guidelines.
Furthermore, the BJP expressed concerns that Bhana's release could lead to booth capturing on polling day. The party has urged the Election Commission to take swift action by canceling Bhana's parole to ensure a fair election process. During a press conference, former chief minister and sitting Jalandhar MP Charanjit Singh Channi echoed these allegations, criticizing the ruling AAP government for allegedly using gangsters to influence the by-election, scheduled for July 10.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Imran Khan's PTI Demands Election Commissioner Resignation Amid Allegations
Sri Lanka's election commission directs authorities to prepare for presidential polls
Pakistan SC questions Election Commission over exclusion of Imran Khan's party from polls
Tripura: Tipra Motha Party expresses concern over delay in village council polls to state election commissioner
President Droupadi Murmu congratulates Election Commission for successful conduct of Lok Sabha elections.