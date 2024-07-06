BJP Files Complaint Against AAP Over Gangster's Parole Ahead of Jalandhar West By-Election

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lodged a formal complaint with the Election Commission of India, alleging that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released notorious gangster Daljeet Bhana on parole ahead of the Jalandhar West Constituency by-election. The BJP claims that Bhana is now actively campaigning for the AAP and intimidating voters.

According to the BJP's complaint, Bhana, who is involved in multiple murder cases, has been freely moving around the area with police protection, which has created widespread panic among the electorate. They argue that this action is in violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) guidelines.

Furthermore, the BJP expressed concerns that Bhana's release could lead to booth capturing on polling day. The party has urged the Election Commission to take swift action by canceling Bhana's parole to ensure a fair election process. During a press conference, former chief minister and sitting Jalandhar MP Charanjit Singh Channi echoed these allegations, criticizing the ruling AAP government for allegedly using gangsters to influence the by-election, scheduled for July 10.

