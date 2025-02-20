Gyanesh Kumar Steps Up as India's Chief Election Commissioner

On Thursday, Gyanesh Kumar officially assumed his role as India's 26th Chief Election Commissioner (CEC). His appointment marks a new chapter in his distinguished career within the Election Commission, where he has served since March 2024.

In a gesture signaling the importance of the role, Kumar met with President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on his inaugural day as CEC. The meetings were indicative of the significance the office holds in India's democratic framework.

The Election Commission documented these pivotal interactions by sharing photographs of Kumar's meetings with the President and Vice President, highlighting the support and expectations accompanying his new responsibilities.

