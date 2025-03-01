Democrats Sue Trump Over Election Commission Power Shift
The Democratic Party has filed a lawsuit against Donald Trump, challenging a recent executive order that grants increased authority over the Federal Election Commission. The order is being criticized as an unprecedented power grab, allowing the President to potentially influence election outcomes.
The Democratic Party has initiated legal proceedings against former President Donald Trump, targeting a recent executive order they argue unlawfully expands his control over the independent Federal Election Commission.
Lawsuit filed by three national Democratic committees in Washington, D.C., federal court alleges that the order could enable Trump to dictate election outcomes by consolidating power over key agencies such as the National Labor Relations Board and the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Critics claim the move undermines the bipartisan nature of the election commission established post-Watergate. This lawsuit seeks to uphold federal laws that shield the commission from presidential influence and to nullify Trump's directive.
