Preparations in Full Swing for Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj

Uttar Pradesh gears up for Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 with various development projects, including improvements to roads and accommodations. The event, scheduled from January 14 to February 26, 2025, aims to offer a divine experience to visitors, with key facilities getting upgrades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 08:48 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 08:48 IST
Uttar Pradesh Minister AK Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As part of the Yogi Adityanath government's preparations for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh Minister AK Sharma stated on Saturday that all developmental projects would be completed before the event. Sharma highlighted ongoing projects, including the construction of pontoon bridges and roads to facilitate the transport of tourists and devotees. A review meeting was conducted to assess the progress of these developments. 'All development works will be completed before Maha Kumbh Mela 2025,' Sharma assured, adding that the aim is to provide visitors with a supernatural experience of the divine and grand Kumbh.

The Maha Kumbh Mela is set to take place in Prayagraj from January 14 to February 26, 2025. The Uttar Pradesh government previously announced subsidies to transform dhabas, restaurants, and hotels along major routes, offering improved facilities to attendees. Aparajita Singh, Regional Tourism Officer of Prayagraj, stated that the Yogi government plans to modernize major dhabas, restaurants, and hotels on main routes. She noted that 75 representatives have been chosen for online training starting Friday. These upgrades will occur on routes connecting Lucknow, Kanpur, Rewa, Chitrakoot, Mirzapur, and Varanasi to Prayagraj.

The festival will commence on January 13, 2025, with the Poush Purnima bathing festival and conclude on February 26, 2025, with Maha Shivaratri. Key bathing dates, known as 'Shahi Snan' or royal baths, are scheduled for January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).

