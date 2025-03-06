Left Menu

Gurugram: Haryana CM Saini directs officials to ensure timely completion of development projects

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 06-03-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 19:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday instructed the concerned officials to expedite the implementation of the major state government projects and ensure their timely completion.

Presiding over a review meeting on various development projects in Gurugram, Saini said that officials must ensure high-quality work while maintaining a swift pace, and not allow any laxity in the development process.

According to an official statement, after receiving detailed reports on sewerage, drainage, sanitation, water supply, construction and demolition waste, and road systems from the relevant officials, the chief minister said infrastructure development is very important to establish new dimensions of progress in the district.

Saini urged all the departments to work in coordination and ensure that the stipulated timelines for different projects are adhered to.

He also said that since the government is accountable to the public, it is crucial that officials regularly monitor the progress of all the ongoing development projects.

In cases where delays are caused by the concerned agencies, penalties should be imposed and FIRs be filed, he said.

While reviewing cleanliness in the corporation area, the chief minister said Gurugram is a key driver of the state's economic development, and "it is our collective moral responsibility to ensure the city remains clean and beautiful".

To address the issue of manpower, the chief minister suggested that sanitation workers could be engaged in the relevant areas through the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam, as and when needed.

In-depth discussions on improving the door-to-door garbage collection system in the corporation area were also held during the meeting, officials said.

The chief minister directed the officials of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) to ensure that the renovation work on all roads is completed promptly to ensure a smooth and safe traffic system for the public.

There is still ample time before the monsoon, and the officials should ensure that the work is completed by the end of June, Saini said.

The GMDA manages 284.5 km of road, and renovation work on 135 km has already been completed, the meeting was told.

Following the removal of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) restrictions, renovation work on an additional 100 km of roads commenced on February 15, and is expected to be completed within the stipulated time frame, officials said.

The chief minister was informed that the current water requirement of 270 cusecs in Gurugram is being met through the GWS and NCR channels.

However, there is a need to remodel the GWS canal to meet the district's future water demands.

A plan has been proposed to redesign the canal and convert it into a pipeline, which will not only eliminate issues like water leakage, but also ensure better water quality due to the covered structure.

The total cost for this project is estimated at around Rs 3,000 crore, officials said.

Haryana Industry and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh told the meeting that before undertaking any road renovation work in Gurugram, the desilting of drains along the roads should be completed.

Officials should ensure that the consent of the concerned Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) is obtained before proceeding with any development work in the area, Singh said.

To a media query on the alleged paper leak in the board examinations in Haryana, Saini said the paper was not leaked but was taken out of the examination room where someone clicked a photo of it.

Assuring that the matter has been properly probed and resolved, Saini said the exams are now proceeding smoothly across the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

