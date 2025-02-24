PM Modi Releases 19th Instalment of PM KISAN in Bihar; Launches Multiple Development Projects

In a significant move towards ensuring farmers' welfare, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi released the 19th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM KISAN) scheme from Bhagalpur, Bihar. He also launched various developmental projects aimed at fostering economic growth and infrastructural development in the region. Addressing the gathering, Shri Modi acknowledged the presence of dignitaries and the people who joined the event virtually. He expressed his gratitude for being in the historic land of Mandarachal during the sacred Maha Kumbh period and emphasized Bhagalpur’s rich heritage, including its legacy as the Silk City and the home of freedom fighter Tilka Manjhi.

Highlighting the direct benefits to farmers, the Prime Minister announced that around ₹22,000 crore was credited directly into the bank accounts of farmers across the country through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). He also noted that approximately 75 lakh farmer families from Bihar benefitted from the scheme, with ₹1,600 crore transferred to Bihar farmers alone in this latest instalment.

Strengthening the Four Pillars of Viksit Bharat

Reiterating his commitment to the four pillars of a Viksit Bharat – the poor, farmers, youth, and women, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of ensuring that farmers receive necessary resources, including high-quality seeds, fertilizers, irrigation facilities, and protection for livestock. He criticized past governments for neglecting these concerns and highlighted the availability of urea and fertilizers at subsidized rates. The PM pointed out that without his Government’s intervention, farmers would still be struggling for essential agricultural inputs.

Shri Modi also underscored the Government’s investment in modern seed varieties and the uninterrupted supply of fertilizers, particularly during the pandemic. He highlighted that while urea prices internationally exceed ₹3,000 per bag, Indian farmers receive the same for less than ₹300 due to the Government’s subsidy efforts. Over the past ten years, the Central Government has provided ₹12 lakh crore in subsidies to support farmers.

Direct Transfers and Farmer Welfare

Since its inception, the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme has facilitated direct transfers of approximately ₹3.7 lakh crore into farmers’ bank accounts. The Prime Minister asserted that under previous administrations, small farmers were often deprived of these benefits due to middlemen and corruption. However, his leadership, along with Chief Minister Shri Nitish Kumar, has ensured that these loopholes are closed. He also compared the agricultural budget under his Government with that of previous dispensations, stating that the funds allocated to farmers today far surpass the entire agricultural budgets of past administrations.

PM Fasal Bima Yojana and Disaster Relief

Recognizing the challenges farmers face due to natural calamities, Shri Modi emphasized the success of the PM Fasal Bima Yojana, under which farmers have received ₹1.75 lakh crore in claims for crop damage. He noted that prior to 2014, disasters such as floods and droughts often left farmers helpless, but the current Government ensures that timely compensation is provided.

Boosting Animal Husbandry and Dairy Sector

To uplift small and landless farmers, the Government is promoting animal husbandry, leading to the rise of 1.25 crore ‘Lakhpati Didis’ across the country, including thousands of Jeevika Didis in Bihar. India’s milk production has surged from 14 crore tons to 24 crore tons in the past decade, strengthening its position as the world’s top milk producer. Bihar has played a crucial role in this achievement, with cooperative milk unions purchasing 30 lakh liters of milk daily, injecting over ₹3,000 crore annually into the economy.

Two key dairy sector projects are advancing in Bihar:

The Center of Excellence in Motihari, dedicated to superior indigenous cattle breeds.

A new milk plant in Barauni, benefiting 3 lakh farmers and generating employment opportunities.

Empowering Fishermen and Expanding Fisheries

Shri Modi criticized past administrations for ignoring the fisheries sector and highlighted his Government’s initiative of providing Kisan Credit Cards to fishermen. As a result, Bihar has risen from being in the top 10 fish-producing states to being among the top five fish producers in India today. Bhagalpur, known for its Ganga dolphins, has also witnessed conservation successes under the Namami Gange campaign.

Agricultural Exports and Global Market Expansion

The Prime Minister emphasized the sharp rise in India’s agricultural exports, allowing farmers to secure better prices for their produce. He announced that Bihar’s Makhana is set to enter global markets, given its increasing popularity as a superfood. He also highlighted the formation of a Makhana Board, announced in this year’s budget, which will help farmers with production, processing, value addition, and marketing.

Further, he revealed plans to make Bihar a major hub for the food processing industry in Eastern India by:

Establishing the National Institute of Food Technology and Entrepreneurship in Bihar.

Setting up three new Centers of Excellence focusing on different crops: Bhagalpur: Jardalu mangoes Munger: Tomato, onion, and potato Buxar: Other major crops



Infrastructure Development and Industrial Growth

Shri Modi announced several major infrastructure projects for Bihar, including:

A four-lane bridge over the Ganga River with an investment of over ₹1,100 crore.

Flood mitigation projects worth thousands of crores, including the Western Kosi Canal ERM Project, which will bring 50,000 hectares under irrigation.

A new highway from Munger to Bhagalpur to Mirza Chauki, costing ₹5,000 crore.

A new rail line and bridge from Vikramshila to Kataria.

Coal linkage approval for a large power plant in Bhagalpur, ensuring energy security for Bihar and creating job opportunities.

Reviving Bihar’s Historical Legacy

The Prime Minister reaffirmed efforts to revive Bihar’s historical and educational legacy. He announced that following Nalanda University’s development, the Government will establish a central university at Vikramshila to restore its global educational prominence.

Vision for a Viksit Bharat and Purvodaya

Shri Modi concluded by emphasizing Bihar’s pivotal role in Eastern India’s resurgence, calling it a pillar of cultural heritage and economic development. He criticized past governments for neglecting the state's potential and assured that his administration remains committed to modern connectivity, economic progress, and agricultural advancement. He affirmed that Bihar’s journey toward prosperity will continue with full momentum.

Dignitaries present at the event included Governor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Shri Nitish Kumar, Union Ministers Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shri Jitan Ram Manji, Shri Giriraj Singh, Shri Lalan Singh, Shri Chirag Paswan, and Shri Ram Nath Thakur, among others.

This milestone marks another step in the Government’s unwavering commitment to farmer welfare and national development.