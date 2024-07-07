Assam's Devastating Floods: Over 2.396 Million Affected and Rising Death Toll

The grievous flood situation in Assam over the past month has claimed 58 lives across the state, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) reported. Six more people lost their lives on Saturday, raising the death toll in the state from 52 to 58. Dhubri is the worst-hit district, followed by Cachar and Darrang.

The destructive floodwaters have resulted in loss of life, extensive damage to infrastructure, road closures, crop destruction, and livestock loss. Hundreds of people have been left homeless. According to ASDMA, July 6 saw two flood-related deaths in Charaideo district, and one each in Goalpara, Morigaon, Sonitpur, and Tinsukia districts.

The overall flood situation slightly improved on Saturday, but over 2.396 million people in 29 districts remain affected by the second wave of floods. Dhubri is the worst-hit district, with 797,918 affected, followed by 175,231 in Cachar and 163,218 in Darrang. Other severely affected areas include Barpeta, Golaghat, Nalbari, and South Salmara districts.

The floodwaters have submerged 3,535 villages and inundated 68,768.5 hectares of crop area. Affecting districts include Dhubri, Cachar, Hailakandi, Kamrup, Goalpara, Charaideo, and more. Ten rivers, such as the Brahmaputra, are flowing above danger levels in many locations, threatening further damage.

More than 526,000 people are taking shelter in 577 relief camps across 27 districts. Additionally, 1,549,161 animals have been affected. The floods have also taken a toll on wildlife, with 114 animals, including six rhinos, dying in Kaziranga National Park. Forest department teams have rescued numerous animals. Although the situation in the national park has improved, 66 forest camps remain underwater.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Jyotinagar area in Guwahati to meet the parents of Abinash Sarkar, missing after falling into a drain. He extended his condolences, visited the incident site, and directed efforts to intensify the search operation. Earlier, the Chief Minister reviewed the flood situation in Dibrugarh, discussing community-driven solutions with residents and experts.

