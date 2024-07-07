Tragic Drowning Incident Near Yamuna Expressway Claims Four Children

A devastating tragedy struck near the Yamuna Expressway in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday morning, as four children drowned in a pond formed by accumulated rainwater. The police reported that nine members of a family had gone to play near the pond close to Khandauli town when the incident occurred.

According to local sources, eight children and a woman entered the pond to bathe but quickly began to drown. Hearing their cries for help, local residents rushed to the scene and initiated a rescue operation. 'While playing, all nine family members started drowning. We were able to safely rescue four children and one woman,' said Nitin Upadhyay, a local witness.

Agra ACP Sukanya Sharma confirmed that they received news of the incident early in the morning and dispatched a team to the location. 'This morning, the family went to the rainwater pond and began to drown. We confirmed that four children died, and five individuals were rescued alive by the rescue team. The authorities are continuing their investigation,' Sharma added.

More details are awaited as further investigations are underway. (ANI)

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)