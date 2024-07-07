Left Menu

Tragic Drowning Incident Near Yamuna Expressway Claims Four Children

In a heart-wrenching incident, four children drowned in a rainwater-formed pond near the Yamuna Expressway in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. Nine members of a family were involved in the tragic mishap while playing near Khandauli town, resulting in successful rescue operations saving five lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 16:32 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 16:32 IST
Tragic Drowning Incident Near Yamuna Expressway Claims Four Children
Agra ACP Sukanya Sharma (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating tragedy struck near the Yamuna Expressway in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday morning, as four children drowned in a pond formed by accumulated rainwater. The police reported that nine members of a family had gone to play near the pond close to Khandauli town when the incident occurred.

According to local sources, eight children and a woman entered the pond to bathe but quickly began to drown. Hearing their cries for help, local residents rushed to the scene and initiated a rescue operation. 'While playing, all nine family members started drowning. We were able to safely rescue four children and one woman,' said Nitin Upadhyay, a local witness.

Agra ACP Sukanya Sharma confirmed that they received news of the incident early in the morning and dispatched a team to the location. 'This morning, the family went to the rainwater pond and began to drown. We confirmed that four children died, and five individuals were rescued alive by the rescue team. The authorities are continuing their investigation,' Sharma added.

More details are awaited as further investigations are underway. (ANI)

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024