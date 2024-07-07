Bhavish Aggarwal Champions Traditional Indian Fashion with 'Kurtas'

Tech visionary Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola Cabs and Krutrim, has voiced his admiration for traditional Indian attire, particularly kurtas, as a statement of style at public events. During a conversation with ANI, Aggarwal emphasized how such sartorial choices reflect cultural elegance and a polished, yet relaxed, fashion approach.

Aggarwal elaborated on the comfort and grace of kurtas, advocating their suitability for Indian CEOs during formal events. 'I typically wear a kurta for public appearances,' Aggarwal stated, expressing a desire to project an image of Indian CEOs being comfortable and stylish in traditional clothing. 'Kurtas are inherently elegant, and I believe young tech CEOs should embrace them,' he said.

Drawing parallels with Western tech icons like former Apple CEO Steve Jobs and NVIDIA President Jensen Huang, Aggarwal noted how their personal attire choices set trends. 'In the Bay Area, attire statements are common, beginning with Jobs' turtleneck to Huang's leather jacket,' he pointed out. 'Similarly, we should highlight our Indian sartorial traditions like kurtas, especially apt for summer,' Aggarwal added.

He also shared his strategies for blending traditional and modern styles to appeal to younger audiences, such as pairing 'bandis' or Indian jackets with jeans. 'It's crucial to update traditional looks to prevent them from appearing outdated,' he commented.

Addressing a broader movement to reinvigorate interest in Indian culture, Aggarwal stated, 'The youth might not currently find Indian fashion cool, but it's our duty to rejuvenate it, just as Prime Minister Modi did with Lakshadweep.' He emphasized the cultural importance of reconnecting the younger generation with India's rich heritage.

