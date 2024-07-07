Left Menu

Bhavish Aggarwal Champions Traditional Indian Fashion with 'Kurtas'

Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola Cabs and Krutrim, emphasizes the elegance and comfort of wearing kurtas at public events. He advocates for Indian CEOs to adopt this traditional attire as a fashion statement, highlighting its cultural significance and urging the younger generation to embrace Indian fashion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 18:06 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 18:06 IST
Bhavish Aggarwal Champions Traditional Indian Fashion with 'Kurtas'
Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tech visionary Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola Cabs and Krutrim, has voiced his admiration for traditional Indian attire, particularly kurtas, as a statement of style at public events. During a conversation with ANI, Aggarwal emphasized how such sartorial choices reflect cultural elegance and a polished, yet relaxed, fashion approach.

Aggarwal elaborated on the comfort and grace of kurtas, advocating their suitability for Indian CEOs during formal events. 'I typically wear a kurta for public appearances,' Aggarwal stated, expressing a desire to project an image of Indian CEOs being comfortable and stylish in traditional clothing. 'Kurtas are inherently elegant, and I believe young tech CEOs should embrace them,' he said.

Drawing parallels with Western tech icons like former Apple CEO Steve Jobs and NVIDIA President Jensen Huang, Aggarwal noted how their personal attire choices set trends. 'In the Bay Area, attire statements are common, beginning with Jobs' turtleneck to Huang's leather jacket,' he pointed out. 'Similarly, we should highlight our Indian sartorial traditions like kurtas, especially apt for summer,' Aggarwal added.

He also shared his strategies for blending traditional and modern styles to appeal to younger audiences, such as pairing 'bandis' or Indian jackets with jeans. 'It's crucial to update traditional looks to prevent them from appearing outdated,' he commented.

Addressing a broader movement to reinvigorate interest in Indian culture, Aggarwal stated, 'The youth might not currently find Indian fashion cool, but it's our duty to rejuvenate it, just as Prime Minister Modi did with Lakshadweep.' He emphasized the cultural importance of reconnecting the younger generation with India's rich heritage.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024