BJD Revamps Leadership After Election Setback

Following major losses in state and national elections, BJD President Naveen Patnaik has ordered a restructuring of the party. This includes new spokespersons, coordinators, and officials, aiming to recalibrate party strategies and regain voter trust.

In the wake of defeats in recent Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President Naveen Patnaik announced a comprehensive restructuring of the party on Sunday. The move, aimed at addressing the electoral setbacks, involves a series of new appointments and the dissolution of existing office bearers.

The restructuring effort has led to the appointment of 14 state-level spokespersons, including prominent leaders such as Prasanna Acharya and Pramila Mallik. On a national level, figures like Santrupt Misra and Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo will now serve as the party's voice.

In addition, Santrupt Misra has taken the role of political secretary to Naveen Patnaik, while Pratap Jena has been named Senior State Media Coordinator. Social media efforts will be led by Swayam Prakash, with Lenin Mohanty and Priyabrata Majhi acting as Media Coordinators. Sukant Kumar Panda has assumed the role of Public Relations Officer to the Leader of the Opposition and BJP President Naveen Patnaik.

The BJD has dissolved its state-level office bearers, signaling a fresh start, though district-level officials will remain unchanged. The party is grappling with significant losses from the 18th Lok Sabha elections, where it failed to secure any of the 21 seats. The BJP won 20 seats and Congress secured one. In the state assembly elections, the BJD won 51 out of 147 seats, while the BJP gained a majority with 78 seats, ending BJD's 24-year dominion led by Naveen Patnaik.

Notably, VK Pandian, a former bureaucrat and close aide of the ex-Chief Minister, has exited active politics following the election debacle. (ANI)

