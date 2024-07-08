Left Menu

Chief Minister Announces Compensation After Tragic Death at Rath Yatra in Puri

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of a devotee who died during the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri. Several participants were injured in the stampede-like situation. The yatra draws thousands of devotees annually for this significant festival.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the family of a devotee who tragically died during the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra procession in Puri on June 7. The deceased devotee, identified as Lalitha Bagarti from Saitala block in Balangir district, succumbed to suffocation in the large crowd. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he was declared dead on arrival, according to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

In addition to the financial compensation, Chief Minister Majhi has also assured free medical treatment for those injured during the chariot-pulling event. A stampede-like situation led to multiple injuries among devotees as thousands gathered to participate in the annual festival. The Rath Yatra, known for its massive turnout, saw devotees pulling the giant chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple.

Attending the event, President Droupadi Murmu, Odisha Governor Raghubar Das, and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan were among the dignitaries who participated in the festivity. The Rath Yatra, a significant cultural event, is believed to be as old as the Jagannath Temple itself and is eagerly awaited by devotees across India. The festival highlights the rich cultural heritage and religious devotion associated with Lord Jagannath, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, and his siblings.

